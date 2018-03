If the Big Apple ever had an iconic restaurant, it was the Four Seasons, first opened in 1959 and reinvented this year as The Grill and The Pool. Together, these restaurants encapsulate everything we’ve always loved about dining out in this town: extravagance, ingenuity, that see-and-be-seen energy. Legendary food writer Mimi Sheraton—who consulted on both the original and current projects—looks back and ahead.