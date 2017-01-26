Best Burritos in the U.S.

What do you picture when you hear the word “burrito”? Perhaps you hail from California and envision a massive flour tortilla stuffed with carne asada and French fries. Maybe you think of a Michigan wet burrito smothered in enchilada sauce and cheese. Or maybe the burrito you grew up with is a slender package; nothing more than a tender tortilla filled with a complex guisado. This nation boasts infinite variations on the dish—from classics like the bean-and-cheese at Al & Bea’s in Los Angeles, to new notables like the bulgogi-filled version at KoMex Fusion in Las Vegas. So roll up your sleeves, peel back the foil, and dig in to F&W’s guide to the country’s essential burritos.—Erin Mosbaugh