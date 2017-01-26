Best Burritos in the U.S.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
What do you picture when you hear the word “burrito”? Perhaps you hail from California and envision a massive flour tortilla stuffed with carne asada and French fries. Maybe you think of a Michigan wet burrito smothered in enchilada sauce and cheese. Or maybe the burrito you grew up with is a slender package; nothing more than a tender tortilla filled with a complex guisado. This nation boasts infinite variations on the dish—from classics like the bean-and-cheese at Al & Bea’s in Los Angeles, to new notables like the bulgogi-filled version at KoMex Fusion in Las Vegas. So roll up your sleeves, peel back the foil, and dig in to F&W’s guide to the country’s essential burritos.—Erin Mosbaugh