Bartenders’ Favorite Irish Pubs for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day revelry doesn’t exactly have the best reputation: for some, the holiday might bring to mind rowdy parades, unwanted pinching and warm pints in crowded bars. But not all Irish pubs are created equally; there must be a classy way to get blootered on March 17, right? Luckily, there’s a book for that—and for all the insider drinking info you need. The latest tome in Phaidon’s series of definitive culinary guides is Where Bartenders Drink by Adrienne Stillman, Phaidon 2017. Stillman, a sommelier and spirits writer, tracked down the bartenders, owners and beverage directors of your favorite bars—think The Walker Inn in Los Angeles or NYC’s Seamstress—and got them to divulge their go-to spots. Among the book’s many insights is the revelation that everyone, even the greatest bartenders in the world, loves to grab a pint at a good old-fashioned pub. So, for those of you who want to celebrate in Irish style without the airfare: here are the (non-Irish) Irish pubs where bartenders drink, from Taipei to NYC. —Hannah Walhout