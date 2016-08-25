Prince's Home Will Become a Museum This October

If you're as obsessed with the lifestyles of the rich and famous as we (the media) are, consider skipping out on fake Hollywood home tours and start planning your autumn pilgrimage to Minnesota, instead. This October, in accordance with Prince's wishes, the late great singer and songwriter's home, Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minn., will open to the public for daily tours. The 65,000-square-foot complex where Prince lived and worked will be turned into a museum, and Prince's estate administrators, Bremer Trust, will be taking reservations starting this Friday afternoon.

"Opening Paisley Park is something that Prince always wanted to do and was actively working on," the late singer's sister Tyka Nelson said in a statement. "Only a few hundred people have had the rare opportunity to tour the estate during his lifetime. Now, fans from around the world will be able to experience Prince's world for the first time as we open the doors to this incredible place."

According to reports, tours will take fans through the ground floor of Paisley Park, where visitors will see Prince's editing suites and rehearsal rooms, a soundstage and private concert hall, as well as personal items—from his concert wardrobe and instruments to his artwork, cars, and motorcycles.

"The new Paisley Park museum will offer fans a unique experience, an exhibition like no other, as Prince would have wanted it," Nelson said. "Most important, the museum will display Prince's genius, honor his legacy, and carry forward his strong sense of family and community."

Paisley Park joins a rather short list of celeb homes that have reinvented themselves as tourist destinations and museums—shrines to celebrity that capture a moment in time and attempt to preserve powerful legacies. Graceland, Elvis Presley's former home in Memphis, Tenn., receives more than 600,000 visitors annually; the Bob Marley Museum, on the site of the singer's home until his death in 1981, is one of the most popular tourist destinations outside Kingston, Jamaica; the Arnold Schwarzenegger Museum in Thal, Austria, is situated in his family home, preserved just the way it was in 1947; and while The Villa Casa Casuarina may not technically be a museum, this former home of fashion designer Gianni Versace is there for the visiting—it's been a luxury hotel and residence since 2001.