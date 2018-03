When Brooklyn transplants Peter and Orenda Hale first opened their natural-wine shop, Maine & Loire, “we’d uncork bottles and ask our friends and neighbors to come over,” recalls Orenda. “But it wasn’t enough. We wanted a real spot where like-minded people could eat and drink.” So over the winter the Hales built Drifters Wife, a wine bar, in the front portion of the store. The rotating menu of simple dishes, such as bread with warm La Tur cheese and olive oil, is by chef Ben Jackson, another former Brooklynite. Drifters Wife feels like it could be in Williamsburg (which is appropriate since the couple met working at Reynard at the Wythe Hotel). “Everyone thinks a wine bar is cheese and charcuterie, and that’s chill,” says Peter. “But where we’re from, it’s about the vibe.” 63 Washington Ave. drifterswife.com.