Peek inside Animal and Jon & Vinny’s—two pillars of Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo's growing LA empire.

Talk to Jon and Vinny long enough and you’ll get the sense that they lead with the heart. When the chefs talk about their mentors, collaborators, peers and friends, it can seem like a nice disposition counts for as much as shrewd taste or business savvy. It’s probably that deep-seated goodness that has kept the two on brotherly terms for so many years—and what’s made their restaurants, including the eight-year-old flagship Animal, such fun places to hang out.