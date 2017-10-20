Victoria Blamey’s Guide to Paris

Opening a restaurant isn’t easy—especially when you’re breathing new life into a well-loved hole-in-the-wall like Chumley’s in New York City. But that’s exactly what chef Victoria Blamey did when she started working with restaurateur Alessandro Borgognone.

And after catching the eyes (and praise) of both food lovers and Chumley’s regulars, Blamey finally took time off of work and explored her old stomping grounds: Paris.

Evan Sung

“After soaking in the lights of Paris, I was inspired and reinvigorated,” says Blamey.

Here are the spots that rejuvenated the rising star:

“So excited for my first vacation since opening Chumley’s a year ago. I checked into my AirBnb in Le Marais, then my first stop had to be one of the oldest coffee houses in the city. Located in the 6th arrondisement, it reminds me of my first time in Paris when I backpacked through Europe as a teenager.”

172 Boulevard Saint-Germain; +33 1 45 48 55 26

“It’s always inspiring to eat chef David Toutain’s food. His one-Michelin-starred restaurant near the Eiffel Tower in the 7th arrondisement is awesome.”

29 Rue Surcouf; +33-1-45-50-11-10

Evan Sung

Marche Des Enfants Rouges

“My apartment was right next to the oldest market in Paris. I picked up delicious fruits for breakfast, and Mario, who was working behind the counter, showed me all the best goodies!”

39 Rue de Bretagne; +33-1-40-11-20-40

Evan Sung

“I walked in without a reservation to legendary chef Paul Bert’s 11th arrondisement restaurant, and I was lucky enough to get a table on the terrace for lunch. Here I enjoyed lunching the Parisian way. It was one of the biggest highlights in Paris for me.”

18 Rue Paul Bert; +33-1-43-72-24-01

“I definitely shopped until I dropped here. I was running around like mad—looking for gifts for friends and my restaurant staff—at Patrick Roger, Pierre Hermé and Maison Verot, where I found amazing charcuterie. I also got lost in La Grande Epicerie. At the end of my shopping excursion, I visited this charming little wine shop in the 6th arrondisement. It’s run by a fellow Chilean Alvaro Yañez."

83 Rue du Cherche-Midi; +33-1-53-71-95-73

Evan Sung

“After making my rounds to Musee d’Orsay to see the lovely Cezanne portrait exhibit, I met up with my two friends, Jessica Yang and Robert Compagnon. They used to work as chefs in New York City and are now opening their own restaurant in Paris. I was skeptical of going Italian I Paris, but dinner at this 12th arrondisement restaurant turned out to be my favorite meal of the week.”

65 Rue Traversière; +33-1-43-42-27-56

Evan Sung

“The grand finale of my Paris trip was Alain Passard’s iconic, vegetable-centric restaurant in the 7th arrondisement. I spent a luxurious afternoon in the company of tomatoes and verbena—it was an amazing display of the end-of-summer bounty.”

84 Rue de Varenne; +33-1-47-05-09-06