“I checked myself into the Ananda Spa for a crash course in balance. Located in northern India, surrounded by the white-capped Himalayas, the resort is renowned for its Ayurvedic program: an ancient study of natural medicine designed to align body and mind. This region, a part of India that is alcohol-free and vegetarian, is the birthplace of meditation and yoga. I wondered if a New York hedonist like me could survive it. After an initial assessment, I was prescribed a diet of broths, juices and cooked vegetables to recalibrate my body (which runs cold, I’m told), and over the next four days I underwent 24 mind-body healing treatments, from hot basalt stone massages to therapeutic sweating and meditation, in order to shed toxins and induce relaxation. It wasn’t all easy, but after day two I could feel the transformation from within. By the time I boarded the plane home, I was a new person: focused, supercharged, calm—and ready to bring some balance to my frenetic life back home.” —Melanie Dunea, author and photographer, @melaniedunea

STAY Ananda Spa is a colonial-style hotel tucked into the foothills of the Himalayas above the city of Rishikesh. Choose from more than 80 traditional Ayurvedic and Western wellness treatments. &Beyond travel (andbeyond.com) organizes airport transfers, hotels and local guides to the area. From $450 per night; anandaspa.com.

DO Rishikesh, about 45 minutes by car from the Ananda, is home to the famous “Beatles Ashram,” where the Fab Four penned most of the White Album. While the chef caters meals to your regimen at the Ananda, there are many healthy options in town as well. Near the famous Lakshman Jhula bridge, drink a good strong coffee or herbal tea at Devraj Coffee Corner and German Bakery and buy some local honey at Honey Hut. Stock up on Himalayan pink salt, aromatherapy oils, herbal teas and local soaps at Arora Provision Store.