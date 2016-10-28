This Mystery Cruise Will Take Passengers to Secret Destinations

Adventurous vacationers who love a good surprise, get ready. You can now book passage on the cruise of your dreams.

The Telegraph has reported that “passengers on a new 16-night luxury cruise will be sailing into the unknown, with no knowledge of their destinations, stop-over ports and connecting flights.”

The Secret Sailaway mystery cruise is being organized by the Bolsover Cruise Club, which is only sharing information via a series of 10 riddles.

RELATED

Cunard is Planning a Special Space-Themed Cruise Next Year

Is This New Ship the Most Luxurious Cruise at Sea?

Richard Branson Launches 'Sexy' Cruise Line

The trip is priced at $15,000 per person and will depart on March 18, 2017. The company says the itinerary will include “five-star stop-overs in some of the world’s best hotels.” Travelers will receive details when they arrive at their departure harbor, which has not yet been revealed.

“Traveling is not as adventurous as it once was,” Michael Wilson, the managing director of Bolsover Cruise Club, told The Telegraph. “You can find out everything about where you’re going before you’re within a thousand miles. This is our attempt to bring back some of the adventure, albeit with all the comforts of a luxury cruise.”

Based on a few of the clues in the riddles, the editors at Travel + Leisure are guessing that the itinerary will include multiple islands in the South Pacific and Oceania, with stopovers in Tahiti, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. Can you help us identify the actual ports of call? Tweet your best guesses to @TravelLeisure with the hashtag #SecretSailaway.

This article originally appeared on Travel and Leisure.