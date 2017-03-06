You Can Take a Maple Syrup Bath at a Spa in Japan

Filling the nooks and crannies of a waffle with maple syrup is a delicious way to start your day. But filling your own nooks and crannies with maple syrup by taking a maple syrup bath sounds more like a way to get sticky sap stuck where the sun don’t shine. But that hasn’t stopped a Japanese resort from offering diehard flapjack fans a chance to soak in a maple syrup bath – made in part with real maple syrup.

The Hakone Kowakien Yunessun hot springs spa and water amusement park has become famous for allowing patrons to dip themselves into all sorts of unique baths: green tea, coffee, ramen and even wine (specifically Beaujolais Nouveau). Now, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Japanese confectionery brand Morinaga’s pancake mix, the resort will feature a limited time “hot cake bath,” described as a maple syrup-scented bath with accents of vanilla. Not that you really needed a product tie-in to encourage you to lounge in a pool that smells like pancakes.

But don’t let the “scented” part fool you: According to Japan’s RocketNews24, part of the bath’s upkeep includes bottles of real maple syrup being poured directly into the water three times a day. So though your dreams of a maple syrup bath so viscous you could float on top of it like the Dead Sea may not be accurate, your fears of spending the next week q-tipping syrup out of your ears might be.

So why would anyone want to take a bath in maple syrup? In an advertisement from Yunessun, this special hot cake bath is said to have a moisturizing effect and promotes blood circulation – two things that simply lathering yourself in maple syrup straight out of the bottle is far less likely to accomplish. The crazy breakfast-themed spa treatment launched on March 3 and will only be around until April 25, so you may want to consider getting your tickets soon before the whole place is booked up by Canadian tourists.