9 Last-Minute, Food-Focused Mother’s Day Weekend Trips to Take With Mom

Okay, overachievers, we see you. For those of you out there who’ve forgotten to book your stay until the last minute and are still hoping to surprise Mom with a transAtlantic trip, never fear. It can be done. There are still a lot of awesome deals to be had. And while you won’t really need to impress your mom too much after taking her on an intercontinental flight, you can still one-up yourself by trying the liquid nitrogen ice cream at Chin Chin Laboratorists, the exotic desserts over at Sketch: The Parlour, and, of course, at least one of the legendary meatballs at Da Polpo. Don’t miss out on current flight deals–they won’t be around for long.