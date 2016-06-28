Smoked Pastrami and Spontaneously Fermented Beer: Chef Kevin Fink's Guide to Austin

For a real feel of Austin coffee culture, Figure 8 Coffee

Courtesy of Figure 8 Coffee

“They have very beautiful lattes, and they always look out for new coffees to import. But it’s also just a cool, cute house on the eastside which embodies what Austin is about.” 1111 Chicon St. figure8coffeepurveyors.com

For the best beers only found in Texas, Jester King Brewery

© Jester King Brewery

“It’s all wild yeasts and spontaneously fermented beer. They really make whatever they can specific to this area.” 13187 Fitzhugh Rd. jesterkingbrewery.com

For brick oven pizza and smoked pastrami, Pieous

What better excuse to try some Franklin Barbecue than a Mother’s Day trip? Your mom can stand in line for three hours right? If not, there are always superbly creative tacos to be had at La Condesa and superfresh fish waiting at Uchi (though the latter may empty your wallet). Counter Café offers authentic Southern-style comfort food at a great value, and foodies line up for the sandwiches at Noble Pig. And with all the budget-friendly travel deals happening right now, you can rest assured you won’t be paying top dollar just to get there. © pieous

“If you’re going to Jester King, I always recommend going to nearby Pieous. It used to be an old smoke house and they converted it to a pizzeria, but decided to use the old smoker and make pastrami too. And they recently opened up a pastry shop so if you go in the morning you can get housemade croissants.” 12005 US 290 West. facebook.com/Pieous

For part supply shop, part museum, Métier

© Thomas Winslow

“You can never waste too much time coming here, I can spend hours. They have 1st edition cookbooks, a mix of knives for any occasion, from hunting tools to traditional Misonos, and everything else food related in between.” 1805 S 1st St. metieraustin.com

For the true Austin food truck experience, Thai-Kun at Whisler's

“Whisler’s is a bar on the east side, it’s open air and they do a lot of live music. And in it, there’s a food truck called Thai-Kun. The waterfall pork, marinated and grilled pork with a tremendous amount of spice, is exactly how to end your night on these hot days. But it’s not for the amateur.” 1816 E 6th St. whislersatx.com/thai-kun