An Insider's Guide to Florence

Quelle Tre

The Scardigli sisters design colorful clothing and accessories, which they sell in this hybrid shop and lounge. quelletre.com

This small and charming hotel, in a 16th-century palazzo, reflects the owners’ affection for flea market and salvage yard finds. Most of the guest rooms have high frescoed ceilings and oversize windows.From $200; soprarnosuites.com

Marina Calamai

The artist and former fashion designer creates dessert-themed sculptures, paintings, hats and jewelry. marinacalamai.it

Berberé Craft Pizza & Beer

Farro, einkorn and other house-ground flours make for superb pies, topped with spicy ’nduja and more inventive options. www.berberepizza.it

This modern café encourages lingering over coffee, American-style, rather than drinking on the run as the Italians do. Choose from Aeropress, siphon and pour-over brews. dittaartigianale.it

This cozy, slow food–minded wine bar focuses on organic and biodynamic wines with a list of more than 100 bottles. vivandafirenze.it