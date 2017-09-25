How to Get Groceries at Disney World

You're going to Disney World! Let the budgeting begin. Most visitors spend the bulk of their vacation dollars just getting in the door at the Happiest Place on Earth—the last thing you need is to go broke buying bottled water and snacks. Whether you're just looking to snap up the local Dasani supply or are planning on doing three, home-cooked meals a day in your condo, it's getting easier and easier to stock up on supplies.

In the past, area grocers like Gooding's and various mom and pop delivery services have been lifelines, but with Walt Disney World and the Lake Buena Vista area increasingly feeling less and less remote from civilization—thanks, Orlando sprawl, and other factors!— the comforts of home are coming right along with. Can't live without your favorite delivery apps? Got a thing for a specific grocery store chain? Chances are, you're good to go. Here are the top ways to get groceries at Walt Disney World, right now, plus how to get it done without it turning into a whole thing.

Order from Amazon Prime Now

There, that was easy. No, seriously—if you're like millions of Americans, you already use the on-demand delivery service at home; why not use it here? No matter where you're staying, it works pretty much like it would anywhere else—place your order, meet the minimum, schedule your time, sit back, and wait. If you're unfamiliar with the delivery process at the resort where you're staying, relax—the Bell Services staff at most Disney resorts have seen it all before; if you're not in, they'll hold your delivery for you (cold items go in the fridge, not to worry); we've heard reports, however, that sometimes they'll bring it up to your room for you.

Send Instacart to Publix.

Not an Amazon Prime member and don't think you want to be? The barrier to entry with popular grocery delivery app Instacart is much lower, which is to say there really isn't one—download, sign up, and start ordering. Anyone staying at or around Walt Disney World will typically find Whole Foods and Costco as available options, along with regional chain favorite Publix. Delivery charges are reasonable, and first-timers typically get their delivery for free (if it's not offered when you sign up, promo codes are scattered far and wide across the Internet).

Get a Lyft or an Uber and go to Publix yourself.

Oh, what, you didn't know? Not only is it possible to easily hail a ride from any of the Walt Disney World resort hotels, it's encouraged—Lyft is even partnered with Disney on the cool new Minnie Van (get it?) service, offering flat-fee rides from Cast Members, anywhere on property—well, anywhere that cars are allowed to go; no curbside service after too many tequilas at Epcot's Mexico Pavilion, sorry. Anyway, from about $13 on Uber and about $15 on Lyft, you can grab a ride out to the closest Publix supermarket, and do the shopping yourself. Slightly more expensive than having it done for you, sure, but no stressing out over the delivery times, either. Also you can stop by the deli and get one of those roast pork sandwiches. Which are amazing.

And don't forget Trader Joe's and Whole Foods, too.

Did you know that within fifteen minutes or so from most Disney World area hotels, you can be at Trader Joe's and Whole Foods? Not only that, there are two, count them, two back routes that mean you'll never so much have to so much as think about I-4 traffic to get there, if you don't want to. Both stores are on Sand Lake Road in one of the nicest suburban areas of Orlando, both are exactly the same stores you're used to, back home, with the exception of the Whole Foods, which seems to do a more brisk than usual trade in the prepared foods—not surprising, given its location, which also happens to be super convenient to Universal Orlando. The cost of a Lyft or an Uber is about the same as the trip to Publix, but at about $30 round-trip, if your resort doesn't have an exorbitant parking charge, you might want to just consider renting a car.