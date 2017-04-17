These Cruise Ships Have Our New Favorite Star Chefs at Sea

Seabourn

Can’t get into The French Laundry? Book a dinner at The Grill by Thomas Keller for signature dishes prepared by chefs who trained in Keller’s innovative California research kitchen. seabourn.com.

Aqua Expeditions

David Thompson, the award-winning guru behind Thai standouts Nahm and Long Chim, oversees the menu on the intimate 40-passenger Mekong ship. aquaexpeditions.com.

Crystal

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa shaped the way we think about Japanese food. He now has restaurants around the world, including Silk Road and The Sushi Bar onboard Crystal ships. crystalcruises.com.