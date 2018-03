New York in a Single Block

This converted 1881 landmark may be on a sleepy corner in the Financial District, however the scene inside is anything but. An elegant lobby bar serves drinks and small plates from Tom Colicchio, right next to his modern American restaurant, Fowler & Wells, where the sweetbreads with chanterelles are our current obsession (bonus points for the smart, well-priced wine list). Across the lobby is Keith McNally’s Augustine, wowing crowds with brasserie-inspired greatest hits. This is downtown in a nutshell: edgy yet glamorous, vintage yet modern, and a bellwether for the new New York. From $619; thebeekman.com.