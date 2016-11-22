4 European Hotels with Immersive Cooking Classes

Farm-to-Table Italian

Stay at the boutique Palazzo Manfredi in Rome and you can work off all that gelato by tagging along with chef Giuseppe Di Iorio on his shopping sprees. Follow the chef behind the Michelin-starred Aroma restaurant for meetings with local fishermen, then sample the fruits of your labor at the casual new Aroma bistro. Free; aromarestaurant.it.

Molecular Spanish

Unleash your inner food scientist at the Hotel Maria Cristina in San Sebastian, the epicenter of the Basque region’s creative culinary scene. At the hotel’s new cooking school, San Sebastian Food, you can focus on foam and gel mastery as well as traditional Basque dishes. From $173 per class; sansebastianfood.com.

Old-School British

Study the classics in the kitchens of the stately Lime Wood hotel in Hampshire, England. Led by Michelin-starred chef (and Gordon Ramsay protégé) Angela Hartnett, this season’s crop of cookery workshops takes you through puddings, preservation and more. From $95 per class; limewoodhotel.co.uk.

Classic French

Walk in Auguste Escoffier’s footsteps, literally, at the new culinary program inside the recently reopened Ritz Paris. The master of the mother sauces (and the hotel’s first chef, in 1898) is the inspiration behind classes centered on everything from consommé to peach melba. From $73 per class; ritzescoffier.com.