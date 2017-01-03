Best Caribbean Resorts

With residents like Mick Jagger and Tommy Hilfiger, Mustique has long been a hideaway for the ultrarich. Its sister island, Canouan, with its lush green peaks and neon azure water, has remained one of the best-kept secrets in the Caribbean, but not if Pink Sands Club has its way: It has poured $120 million into this elegant 26-suite beachfront property with eight restaurants and plenty of sipping spots. Our favorite is the Lagoon Café, where carafes of Pimm’s No. 1 Cup are always sitting out on the bar. Suites from $1,400 per night; pinksandsclub.com.