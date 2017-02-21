3 B&Bs to Stay at Now

Hotel Covell, Los Angeles

There are 150 wines by the glass at Bar Covell downstairs, and just five rooms above, at the new Hotel Covell in hip Loz Feliz. The design of each room is inspired by chapters in the life of the hotel’s fictional namesake, George Covell. Spend a few hours at the bar, then retire to the plush environs of the brass-accented Parisian Atelier room (pictured). Rooms from $245 per night; hotelcovell.com.

Urban Cowboy, Nashville

Owner Lyon Porter opened this East Nashville offshoot of his Brooklyn boutique hotel last spring. At the Urban Cowboy Public House, the luxe cabin-like bar in the backyard, former Rolf & Daughters mixologist Brice Hoffman riffs on classics, like lacing Aperol spritzes with sherry. The opulent details continue in the seven hotel rooms, with clawfoot tubs and chevron tiled walls. Rooms from $195 per night; urbancowboybnb.com.

Wm Farmer and Sons, Hudson, New York

W. Kirby Farmer and Kristan Keck kept it all in the family for their 10-room boarding house in upstate New York—each of the reclaimed-wood-wrapped rooms is named after a relative. The bar is a tribute to their friend Sasha Petraske, the cocktail pioneer behind NYC’s Milk & Honey, who passed away in 2015. His classic drinks rotate throughout the year. Rooms from $149 per night; wmfarmerandsons.com.