7 Upscale Insect Dishes from Around the World

In America, eating insects has mostly been relegated to a stunt game show (of the early aughts) and the occasional grasshopper taco on the menu of a more authentic Mexican restaurant. For centuries, though, bugs have been an integral part of diets around the world, providing a sustainable, economical source of protein in cultures from South America, Africa, Australia and beyond. While the thought of choking down a tarantula, its hairy legs squirming wildly in protest, might seem offensive to some (all), restaurants across the globe are elevating the insect to gourmet status. Read on for some intriguing dishes that are helping to squash the stigma of edible bugs.