The World's Biggest Wine Festival Is in a Tiny Town Called Durkheim

Every year, the biggest wine festival in the world doesn't take place in Napa or Tuscany or Bordeaux. It's in Dürkheim, Germany, a spa town (pop. 18,500) about a six hour drive from Berlin. For two weekends every September, more than half a million visitors descend upon Dürkheim for its Wurstmarkt, a food and drink street fair that features more than 150 different wines from 36 longstanding vineyards and 100 younger upstarts. "With people sitting in tents at long tables, it resembles Oktoberfest—except that instead of vast mugs of beer, they're knocking back glasses of Riesling, Pinot and Gewurztraminer," CNN's John Malathronas reports. "Wine is served in half-liter measures for about $6, which is why people come in large groups, buy one glass each and pass the wine around."

For more information on this year's Wurstmarkt, check out the official Dürkheimer Wurstmarkt website.