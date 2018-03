The Old Market Hall opened its doors in 1889 and is a cultural heritage site protected by the National Board of Antiquities. It’s the perfect place to shop for local products like cheese, fish, vegetables, fruit and cakes. Or you can just stop by to eat the fantastic soups and light snacks. Pro-tip: Try the fried muikku, a local freshwater white fish; Finland's classic Easter chocolate eggs; or a karelian pie, a traditional pastry from Finland’s Karelian region that’s made with rice- or potato-filled rye crust and brushed with egg butter (butter mixed with boiled egg).