Best Places for Natural Wine in Paris

"Egalitarian, raw and delicious.” This is how Paris-based wine blogger Aaron Ayscough describes one of his favorite restaurants, Aux Deux Amis, on the up-and-coming Rue Oberkampf. But he could also be describing the natural wines that have riveted the city’s young trendsetters. The heart of the action is a three-mile stretch in the 10th and 11th arrondissements, between the Gare du Nord and the Place de la Bastille.  The vibe at these places is convivial and even rowdy, with customers sometimes standing elbow to elbow and spilling out into the street. The food can be playful, too, but the chefs—some already famous, others on the rise—obsess about the purity of their ingredients just as natural winemakers do. They create dishes full of personality that pair beautifully with the maverick wines on offer.  In the city’s edgy northeast, a new wave of bars and  bistros has embraced the renegade spirit of the  natural-wine movement. Here’s where to taste the best.—Carson Demmond 

More
Food & Wine
1 of 10 Courtesy of Le Verre Volé

La Verre Volé

Opened in 2000, this  is the forerunner of the cave-à-manger trend—a wine shop outfitted with a kitchen. Juicy Syrahs from France’s Ardèche and independent-grower Champagnes are the focus, along with hearty dishes like  boudin noir. 67 rue de Lancry; leverrevole.fr. 

Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy of Aux Deux Amis

Aux Deux Amis

Chef David Vincent-Loyola has such a loyal food-industry following for his inventive tapas that it’s not unusual for the place to be standing-room-only on weeknights. The retro, slightly divey aesthetic only adds to the allure. 45 rue Oberkampf; 011-33-1-58-30-38-13. 

3 of 10 Courtesy of Yard

Yard & Back Yard

The terrace at  Jane Drotter’s restaurant Yard, adjacent to Père Lachaise, is always packed with visiting winemakers. The open kitchen at this former construction yard (hence the name) turns out dishes like cider-steamed mussels, smoked trout with horseradish and tender pork shoulder cooked in  milk. On busy nights, the crowd spills over into Back Yard (next door, actually)  for Beaujolais and snacks. 6 rue de Mont Louis; 011-33-1-40-09-70-30.

Advertisement
4 of 10 © Charissa Fay

La Buvette

Camille Fourmont repurposed a cheese shop into this smart neighborhood aperitif-hour hangout.  You can buy the inexpensive bottles on the shelves to take home, but they taste even better here, at one of the three small tables or the zinc-topped bar, paired with Galician sardines or broad beans sprinkled with bergamot. 67 rue St.-Maur; 011-33-9-83-56-94-11.

Advertisement
5 of 10 © François Flohic

Septime & Septime La Cave

Chef Bertrand Grébaut has an astonishing ability to transform three ingredients (such as quail, salsify and cardamom)  into an extraordinary dish. Fine-tuned hospitality and a cellar stocked with elegant natural wines also make Septime one of the city’s most sought-after reservations. If you’re shut out, try Grébaut’s wine bar, Septime La Cave, across the street. 80 rue de Charonne and 3 rue Basfroi; septime-charonne.fr.  

Advertisement
6 of 10 © Charissa Fay

Le Dauphin

Can’t land a reservation at Basque superstar chef Inaki Aizpitarte’s  Le Chateaubriand? Head to his fast-paced spot next door. It can feel a bit shrine-like, all marble and mirrors, but whimsical dishes like anchovies, olives and guindilla peppers on sticks, plus the approachable wine list, lighten the mood. 131 Av. Parmentier; restaurantledauphin.net.

Advertisement
7 of 10 © Charissa Fay

Hôtel Providence

Restaurateur Pierre Moussié and his wife have revamped an 1850s brothel into  a stunning hotel, with 18 rooms furnished in vintage detail. It’s (conveniently) within walking distance of the bars and  bistros on this list. From $168;  90 rue René Boulanger; hotelprovidenceparis.com

Advertisement
8 of 10 © Charissa Fay

Jones

When the boisterous 11th arrondissement restaurant Bones reopened as Jones last summer, the menu got a little less fussy and the clientele seemed to grow up. What didn’t change? The eye toward fresh, well-sourced ingredients and the wine list, which gives as much consideration  to unheralded regions like Roussillon as to Burgundy. 43 rue Godefroy Cavaignac; jonescaferestaurant.com.

Advertisement
9 of 10 © Charissa Fay

Clown Bar

The clown-themed design scheme may sound questionable, but  the backstory is legit: The space is much unchanged (although impeccably restored) from its days as the canteen for the circus next door. Expect to find the extremes of natural wine, like Jean-Yves Péron’s funky, deep-hued whites from Savoie, and a parade of gorgeous small plates prepared by Japanese chef Sota Atsumi. 114 rue Amelot; clown-bar-paris.fr. 

Advertisement
10 of 10 © Charissa Fay

La Pointe du Grouin

By day, chef-owner Thierry Breton’s so-called modern tavern acts as a souped-up sandwich  shop. By night, customers pour themselves natural wines from magnums to a Beastie Boys soundtrack and pay for sausages, pig snouts and frog legs using a house currency called grouins, obtained by exchanging euros at a video arcade–like machine. 8 rue de Belzunce; lapointedugrouin.com.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up