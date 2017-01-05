This Amsterdam Restaurant Will Use Avocado in Every Dish

Rising avocado prices and threats of deforestation haven’t stopped a group of Amsterdam entrepreneurs from devoting an entire eatery to the beloved superfruit. The Avocado Show is set to open in Amsterdam’s trendy De Pijp neighborhood this February, with its proprietors planning to offer avocado burgers, avocado fries, avocado ice cream and chocolate-avocado smoothies. They'll be open all day, serving avocado-based breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night snacks.

The restaurant, dubbed Europe’s first avocado bar, is the brainchild of two friends, Julien Zaal and Ron Simpson, and Amsterdam-based chef Jaimie van Heije, who owns another restaurant in the city. (Check out his Instagram for some major food inspiration.) Simpson told a Dutch newspaper that the trio has been overwhelmed by positive responses, and credited the “huge avocado fan base” for their evidently impending success.

Every dish at The Avocado Show will be made with the creamy fruit, and though an actual menu is yet to be released, it looks like customers will be able to get their hands on the ever-elusive avocado-bun burger.

Courtesy of fooddeco / Colette Dike

Even though you can pretty much find a slice of avo toast on every street corner in New York, avocados are just starting to become trendy in Europe. In 2014, Americans ate a record-breaking 4.25 billion avocados, and consumption has nearly doubled throughout Europe over the last five years. Seems like prime time to set up shop selling avocado-based cuisine, no?

So if you're still eating avocado toast or will simply do anything for Likes, renew your passport and indulge in a new kind of greenery in Amsterdam.