Mario Batali's Guide to Rome

I typically do Rome just for a weekend. That’s time enough for three or four meals, chosen wisely.
Where to Eat
Roscioli
Lunch here is probably my favorite meal in the whole town!
La Rosetta
In the shadow of the Pantheon; the seafood is really original.
Al Ceppo
For sexy, old-school food. If you walk past an incredible hearth into a dining room filled with beautiful Romans, you’re in the right place.
Antica Pesa
For tradition and the old Cinecittà (film studio) world.
L’Asino d’Oro
It’s peasant-hip food from Lazio and Umbria. Via del Boschetto 73.
Ristorante L’Arcangelo
For modern Italian.
Forno Campo de’ Fiori
The breakfast pizza with potatoes is heaven.
La Pergola
No one does fancy like La Pergola. So tasty, so smart, and the view is spectacular.
Da Gino
A classic osteria—think pasta amatriciana and rabbit—off Piazza del Parlamento.
Checchino dal 1887
Go for the meat and offal dishes in the hip Testaccio neighborhood.
Day Trip
Osteria di San Cesario
A 40-minute drive east of Rome in the tiny town of San Cesareo. Anna Dente is probably the best Roman restaurant cook. She turns out stupendous old-style dishes that are the ultimate in my mind. Do not miss!