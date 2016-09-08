Mario Batali's Guide to Florence

© Ristorante la Giostra
This city is the real deal, from the fake and the legit Michelangelo’s David to the trashy yet beautiful stalls on the Ponte Vecchio to the awe-inspiring Gates of Paradise.
Cibrèo
Anything Fabio Picchi does is genius; the priests’ hats (triangular sausages) are truly spectacular.
Trattoria Mario
This no-reservations, cash-only spot is my go-to at lunch for home-style Tuscan food.
Ristorante Il Latini
A classic trattoria with delightful food and a killer wine list. Sit outside in the back.
Il Santo Bevitore
It’s hip, it’s designy. It’s…just try it. I love it!
La Giostra
Old-school, slightly ornate and always delicious.
Mercato Sant’Ambrogio
The tripe and lampredotto (stomach) sandwich is me on a sammie.
