Mario Batali's Guide to the Amalfi Coast

Massa Lubrense

In the “difficult to find” department is this town, where in addition to the excellent Lo Scoglio there is Taverna del Capitano and Quattro Passi.

Vico Equense

The very best of the best in the area is La Torre del Saracino. Make sure to say hello to my pal chef Gennaro Esposito.

© Giuseppe Corsini / Courtesy of La Torre del Saracino

Montepertuso

I love this town dearly as a relief from the chichi beach and Armani crowd. One of my all-time faves for meat and domesticated game is La Tagliata.

Positano

My favorites are Il Capitano, high above the sea, and Chez Black, right on the water. The restaurant in the Le Sirenuse hotel is quite tasty.

Amalfi

I always hit La Caravella for a modern touch and the best wine list in town. I feel very good sitting on the terrace, drinking ice-cold Fiano and eating marinated anchovies, at Da Gemma.