José Andrés' Guide to Madrid

To me, Spain’s capital is not unlike Washington, DC, where I have most of my restaurants—there’s this eclectic vibe because people move here from all over. Madrid has an incredibly strong culinary tradition, with century-old restaurants that are preserving history. But there’s also a vanguard here that makes the food scene so exciting.

Getty Images

The best places to eat and shop in the Spanish capital, according to Chef José Andrés.

José Andrés
August 17, 2017

Where to Eat  in Madrid

Bibo MadridPaseo de la Castellana, 52; +34 918 05 25 56
My friend Dani  García is among the most talented young chefs in Spain. BiBo is an Andalusian brasserie, high-end yet fun and casual.

De La RivaCalle Cochabamba, 13; +34 914 58 89 54
This old-school lunch place opened in 1932. There’s no written menu: The servers tell you about the specials, which are always changing.

FismulerCalle de Sagasta, 29; +34 918 27 75 81
Spanish cuisine with Nordic influences from chefs  Nino Redruello and Patxi Zumárraga. You need to order the tarta  de queso (cheesecake). 

Floren DomezáinCalle de Castelló, 9; +34 915 76 76 23
Floren is the king of vegetables, grown in the restaurant’s garden. . 

Mercado de la PazCentro Comercial La Paz, Calle de Ayala, 28; +34 914 35 07 43
You’ll find  the finest tortilla de patatas in all  of Madrid at Casa Dani, tucked away  in a stall in this bustling market.   

O’PazoCalle Reina Mercedes, 20; +34 915 34 37 48
One of the best seafood restaurants in Spain. I love the  giant cigalas (langoustines) a la plancha and the percebes, or goose barnacles.

SachaCalle Juan Hurtado de Mendoza, 11; +34 913 45 59 52
An institution in Madrid, it’s  a chef’s hangout, and one of the foremost representations of Galician cuisine in Spain. The chef-owner, Sacha Hormaechea, is such a character.

StreetxoCalle de Serrano, 52; +34 915 31 98 84
David Muñoz’s casual, “street” version of his Michelin three-star DiverXO. It’s decorated like  a street-food alley in Asia.

La Tasquita de EnfrenteCalle de la Ballesta, 6; +34 915 32 54 49
The chef is my good friend Juanjo López.  I always get the callos a la madrileña (Madrid-style tripe).

Where to Shop  in Madrid

Club del Gourmet in El Corte Inglés Department Store
This is like the Harrod’s of Spain; it carries all of the finest food from Spain and beyond.

Poncelet Cheese Bar and Quesería Cultivo
Hands down the greatest selection of Spanish  cheeses.

Spotight on a Dish: Cocido Madrileño

I believe that one day, cocido, the traditional stew from Madrid that’s full of meat, vegetables and chickpeas, will become the next ramen. Now every region has its own recipe. I particularly like the versions from Charolés Restaurante (they only do it on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays) and Restaurante El Carmen, both in Madrid.

