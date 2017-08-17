José Andrés' Guide to Madrid

To me, Spain’s capital is not unlike Washington, DC, where I have most of my restaurants—there’s this eclectic vibe because people move here from all over. Madrid has an incredibly strong culinary tradition, with century-old restaurants that are preserving history. But there’s also a vanguard here that makes the food scene so exciting.

Where to Eat in Madrid

Bibo Madrid: Paseo de la Castellana, 52; +34 918 05 25 56

My friend Dani García is among the most talented young chefs in Spain. BiBo is an Andalusian brasserie, high-end yet fun and casual.

De La Riva: Calle Cochabamba, 13; +34 914 58 89 54

This old-school lunch place opened in 1932. There’s no written menu: The servers tell you about the specials, which are always changing.

Fismuler: Calle de Sagasta, 29; +34 918 27 75 81

Spanish cuisine with Nordic influences from chefs Nino Redruello and Patxi Zumárraga. You need to order the tarta de queso (cheesecake).

Floren Domezáin: Calle de Castelló, 9; +34 915 76 76 23

Floren is the king of vegetables, grown in the restaurant’s garden. .

Mercado de la Paz: Centro Comercial La Paz, Calle de Ayala, 28; +34 914 35 07 43

You’ll find the finest tortilla de patatas in all of Madrid at Casa Dani, tucked away in a stall in this bustling market.

O’Pazo: Calle Reina Mercedes, 20; +34 915 34 37 48

One of the best seafood restaurants in Spain. I love the giant cigalas (langoustines) a la plancha and the percebes, or goose barnacles.

Sacha: Calle Juan Hurtado de Mendoza, 11; +34 913 45 59 52

An institution in Madrid, it’s a chef’s hangout, and one of the foremost representations of Galician cuisine in Spain. The chef-owner, Sacha Hormaechea, is such a character.

Streetxo: Calle de Serrano, 52; +34 915 31 98 84

David Muñoz’s casual, “street” version of his Michelin three-star DiverXO. It’s decorated like a street-food alley in Asia.

La Tasquita de Enfrente: Calle de la Ballesta, 6; +34 915 32 54 49

The chef is my good friend Juanjo López. I always get the callos a la madrileña (Madrid-style tripe).

Where to Shop in Madrid

Club del Gourmet in El Corte Inglés Department Store

This is like the Harrod’s of Spain; it carries all of the finest food from Spain and beyond.

Poncelet Cheese Bar and Quesería Cultivo

Hands down the greatest selection of Spanish cheeses.

Spotight on a Dish: Cocido Madrileño

I believe that one day, cocido, the traditional stew from Madrid that’s full of meat, vegetables and chickpeas, will become the next ramen. Now every region has its own recipe. I particularly like the versions from Charolés Restaurante (they only do it on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays) and Restaurante El Carmen, both in Madrid.