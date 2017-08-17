Where to Eat in Andalusia, According to José Andrés

This southern region is home to so many delicacies, from gazpacho to jamón. Most important, my wife, Patricia, was born there.

Where to Eat in Andalusia

Bar FM: Av. de Juan Pablo II, 54, Granada; +34 958 15 70 04

One of Spain’s ultimate tapas spots.

El Campero: Avd. Constitucion, Local 5 C, Barbate, Cádiz; +34 956 43 23 00

Here’s where you’ll find the best red tuna, caught using the traditional almadraba technique.

La Cosmopolita: Calle José Denis Belgrano, 3, Málaga; +34-952-215-827

Chefs head to Dani Carnero’s place on their days off.

Jaylu Restaurante: Lopez de Gomara, 19, Sevilla; +34 954 33 94 76

Chef Enrique Caballero specializes in Ibérico ham and seafood—what could be better?

Los Marinos José: Paseo Marítimo Rey de España, 161, 29640 Fuengirola, Málaga; +34 952 66 10 12

José Sánchez and his family run this spot, which features small clams called coquinas.

The Ultimate Southern Road Trip

Here’s where I brought my amigos for our adventure in Southern Spain (TK Link).