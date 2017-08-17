Where to Eat in Andalusia, According to José Andrés

This southern region is home to so many delicacies, from gazpacho to jamón. Most important, my wife, Patricia, was born there.

Getty Images

From gazpacho to jamón, here's where to eat in Andalusia.

José Andrés
August 17, 2017

This southern region is home to so many delicacies, from gazpacho to jamón. Most important, my wife, Patricia, was born there.

Where to Eat  in Andalusia

Bar FM: Av. de Juan Pablo II, 54, Granada; +34 958 15 70 04
One of Spain’s ultimate tapas spots.

El CamperoAvd. Constitucion, Local 5 C, Barbate, Cádiz; +34 956 43 23 00
Here’s where  you’ll find the best red tuna, caught using the traditional almadraba technique.

La Cosmopolita: Calle José Denis Belgrano, 3, Málaga; +34-952-215-827
Chefs head  to Dani Carnero’s place on their days off. 

Jaylu RestauranteLopez de Gomara, 19, Sevilla; +34 954 33 94 76
Chef Enrique Caballero specializes in Ibérico  ham and seafood—what could be better?

Los Marinos JoséPaseo Marítimo Rey de España, 161, 29640 Fuengirola, Málaga; +34 952 66 10 12
José Sánchez and his family run this spot,  which features small clams called coquinas.

The Ultimate Southern Road Trip

Here’s where I brought my amigos for our adventure in Southern Spain (TK Link).

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up