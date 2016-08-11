5 Great Wine Pairings from Italy's Coast

The wine regions along Italy's coast produce distinctively crisp white wines. They're great as aperitifs and pair beautifully with fish and shellfish from the Adriatic and Tyrrhenian seas. 

Campania

What to eat: Fritto misto di mare (mixed fried seafood)

What to drink: 2015 Ciro Picariello Fiano di Avellino ($25)

Marche

What to eat: Muscioli arrosto (roasted stuffed mussels)

What to drink: 2015 Andrea Felici Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico ($17)

Liguria

What to eat: Ciuppin (fisherman's stew)

What to drink: 2014 Laura Aschero Riviera Ligure di Ponente Pigato ($24)

Puglia

What to eat: Spaghetti ai ricci di mare (spaghetti with sea urchin)

What to drink: 2015 Li Veli Askos Valle d'Itria Verdeca ($18)

Abruzzo

What to eat: Polpi in purgatorio (baby octopus stew)

What to drink: 2014 De Fermo Don Carlino Pecorino ($30)

