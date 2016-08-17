3 Italian Wineries that Double as Inns

Friuli: Marco Felluga/Relais Russiz Superiore

The recently restored guesthouse looks out over the 247-acre Russiz Superiore estate in the rolling hills near Cormòns. You can see the cellars, bike through the vineyards or take horseback tours of the surrounding area. Doubles from $150; marcofelluga.it

Sicily: Regaleali

The Tasca d'Almerita family's 1,200-acre estate in central Sicily offers rooms at the beautifully remodeled 19-th century baglio, or farm villa. Meals are prepared by the family's personal chefs, using ingredients (cheese, honey, fruit and vegetables) from the estate, and the wines are among the best on the island. Doubles from $387; tascadalmerita.it

Tuscany: Castell'in Villa

One of Chianti's most historic properties, dating back to the 1200s, offers luxurious rooms in a renovated 13th-century convent and a pool amid the vineyards. Rooms from $155; castellinvilla.com

