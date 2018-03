To celebrate the recent reopening of Alain Ducasse’s Le Louis XV at the stunning Hôtel de Paris, where he earned his very first Michelin stars in 1990, the chef takes us on a tour of the posh principality that’s near and dear to his heart. Busy as he is with his upcoming restaurant, Ore, in Versailles, he found time to share his perfect day in and around the city-state he calls home.