48 Hours in Paris With a Food & Wine Editor: Where to Eat, Drink and Shop This Summer

My first trip to Paris was brief—just 48 hours. But with a base of operations in the second arrondissement just north of the Seine I got out on foot and on bike—the bike share system in Paris is as good as any I’ve used—and made the most of it. It is, of course, impossible to truly eat and drink in the city in just two days, but I gave it a game effort. Here were some of the highlights, both (very) old and new. —Noah Kaufman