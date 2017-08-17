12 Essential Recipes from Southern Spain

José Andrés, Eric Ripert and Diego Luna went on a road trip through southern Spain without you. Here's how you can eat exactly what they did—in the comfort of your own home.

Salmorejo

Salmorejo is a classic soup made primarily with tomatoes and bread. It’s best with a splash of sherry vinegar, but Andalusian tomatoes pack a good hit of acidity, so they often omit it in Spain. It’s also frequently made with pan de telera, a type of hard roll, which thickens the soup, but anything from a ciabatta to a rustic white loaf is good here.

Chicken with Roasted-Garlic Pan Sauce 

This dish is inspired by the rotisserie chicken and sauce from El Asador de Nati in Córdoba. The base for the rich, extremely flavorful pan sauce comes from the chicken pan drippings and a whole head of luscious roasted garlic.

Little Gems with Warm Garlic Dressing

This simple salad is inspired by the tapas bars and asadores (grill-focused restaurants) in and around Córdoba. It highlights sweet and tender Little Gem lettuce, adorned with warm, garlicky olive oil, sherry vinegar, anchovies and a sprinkle of smoky paprika.

Berenjenas con Miel (Fried Eggplant with Honey)

Fried eggplant and honey is a classic combination served across Andalusia, especially in Córdoba. This version is the one José Andrés has on the menu at his Washington, DC, restaurant Jaleo.

Salt-Baked Fish 

Chef José Andrés bakes whole fish in a salt crust until it’s perfectly moist and seasoned. His trick is to leave the scales on the fish, which makes the skin very easy to peel off after baking.

Classic Potato Salad with Crunchy Trout Roe

This potato salad gets its creamy texture from olive oil and eggs, and tons of flavor from the inclusion of tuna and salty trout roe.

Rabo de Toro

This lusty braised-oxtails dish is common in Córdoba. The meaty oxtails are simmered in a mix of tomatoes, red wine, sherry and more, until they’re wonderfully tender and flavorful.

Steak with Arabic Sauces

At Restaurante El Churrasco in Córdoba, they serve both salsa verde and salsa roja in small containers alongside juicy grilled steak. The salsa verde is bright and tangy, while the salsa roja is smoky and garlicky. They’re both delicious.

Tortillitas de Camarones 

Tortillitas de camarones are shrimp fritters from the province of Cádiz in Andalusia, in Spain. This version was inspired by the legendary ones made at Casa Balbino. There, they’re made with small, head-on shrimp, but they’re equally delicious with thinly sliced raw shrimp.

Fried Fish in Adobo

Swordfish marinated in a combination of olive oil, vinegar, garlic and paprika takes on superb tangy flavor. Chef José Andrés coats the fish in flour, then fries it until crisp, creating an addictive little tapas snack.

Fried Eggs with Jamon and Caviar

These incredible eggs are slowly fried in olive oil until they’re soft and creamy, then served draped over crisp, salty french fries. As if that’s not enough, they’re topped with briny caviar and slices of excellent jamón ibérico.

Atun Encebollado (Tuna Smothered in Onions)

Despite its 3,000-year history of catching wild bluefin tuna, Spain’s tuna culture has largely been limited to canned and salted tuna products. This luscious dish, a staple of southern Spain, is one of the exceptions.

