Lebanese Spice and Sustainable Italian: Edouardo Jordan’s Guide to Seattle

For Lebanese spice, Mamnoon

“When they first got on the map here in Seattle, they brought something different to the table, not your typical Northwest cuisine. With a bunch of spices and some heat, they showed that the food of their home is exciting.” 1508 Melrose Ave. mamnoonrestaurant.com

For organic and sustainable Italian, Café Juanita

“It’s one of the best restaurants in the city without technically being in the city. Some of the best chefs in the city trained in that kitchen and went on to do other great things, so they really nurse a lot of great talent.” 9702 NE 120th Pl. cafejuanita.com

For a drink with regulars, The Atlantic Crossing

“It’s a dive bar, in the best sense of the term. You can get a drink, some fried wings, and just chill with the locals.” 6508 Roosevelt Way NE theatlanticcrossing.com

For the best craft beer bar, Toronado

“It’s a great place to relax with friends and try some new beer. They have something like 40 different beers on tap, and they really seek out the best microbrewers. And they have a rotating the selection, so I can always find something new to enjoy.” 1205 NE 65th Street. toronadoseattle.com

For beer straight from the source, Holy Mountain Brewery

“Take a tour, taste some great beer, and take some home. It’s a perfect outing.” 1421 Elliot Ave W, holymountainbrewing.com