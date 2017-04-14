Dreamy Vacation Rental Kitchens Around the World

At Food & Wine, we appreciate a good kitchen. And for those of us who live to travel and love to eat, there’s nothing better than a destination kitchen to stoke our appetites (and our wanderlust).  We worked with five premier rental companies—Airbnb, Oasis, onefinestay, The Thinking Traveller and Time And Place—to identify one-of-a-kind kitchens in their portfolios.  Lay your eyes on the dreamy kitchens at these 21 beautiful properties from across the globe. A few are top-of-the-line luxurious (with price tags to match), others feature striking architectural elements, some are quirky and cozy—and all are great inspiration for your next vacation. —Hannah Walhout

1 of 21 Courtesy of Onefinestay

New York

The kitchen at this Upper East Side townhouse features a striking design and distinctive barn doors that separate it from the living room. From $3,409/night, onefinestay.com.

2 of 21 Courtesy of Onefinestay

Santa Barbara

Mid-century chic abounds in the groovy wood-focused kitchen of this home in Carpinteria, just 15 minutes from Santa Barbara and steps from the beach. From $2,885/night, onefinestay.com.

3 of 21 © Oasis

Austin

This home, in the Zilker neighborhood near Downtown Austin, incorporates an eye-catching blue into the island table, the counters—and even the refrigerator. $1,095/night, oasiscollections.com

4 of 21 Courtesy of Time & Place

U.S. Virgin Islands

Guests at this villa on St. John’s Fish Bay can cook in its huge kitchen—complete with a baby grand piano—or have dinner prepared with ingredients from the property’s own organic garden. $2,699–5,499/night, timeandplace.com

5 of 21 © Airbnb

Buenos Aires

Located in the heart of Palermo—a colorful, trendy neighborhood in northeast BA—this grand home includes a stately kitchen with rich wood accents. From $515/night, airbnb.com

6 of 21 © Airbnb

Limón Province, Costa Rica

This rainforest retreat has an impressive barn-style kitchen that can be converted to an indoor-outdoor communal space. From $515/night, airbnb.com

7 of 21 © Oasis

Rio de Janeiro

Floor-to-ceiling windows at this property in Rio’s luxe Joa neighborhood give you an unobstructed view of the ocean while cooking. $5,000/night, oasiscollections.com

8 of 21 © Oasis

Punta del Este, Uruguay

The industrial-chic kitchen at this beachside property features poured concrete and unfinished wood—and is mere feet away from Uruguay’s Atlantic coast. $2,000/night, oasiscollections.com

9 of 21 © Oasis

Ibiza

The bright, architectural kitchen of this stylish Spanish villa boasts a view of the pool and the Mediterranean below. $1,460/night oasiscollections.com

10 of 21 © Airbnb

Andalucía

This arty Carmona home has a kitchen to match, with an eclectic palette of yellows, greens, blues and purples. From $382/night, airbnb.com

11 of 21 Courtesy of Time & Place

Provence

The luxurious kitchen at this French estate—once an operating mill house—features modern appliances alongside rustic Provencal charm. $2,414–2,507/night, timeandplace.com

12 of 21 Courtesy of Onefinestay

Paris

This townhouse, in the Auteuil-Passy museum district of Paris, has colorful accents and one-of-a-kind art pieces in the kitchen and throughout. From $910/night, onefinestay.com

13 of 21 © The Thinking Traveller

Corsica

Enjoy a sunset view over the Mediterranean from the modern kitchen at Cala d’Istria in Pianottoli—and put its charcuterie slicer to good use with a salumi platter. $6,214–16,713/week, thethinkingtraveller.com

14 of 21 Courtesy of Time & Place

Tuscany

The kitchen at this 17th-century Tuscan villa features a hearth for making meals over the fire—or just cozying up while cooking. $1,299–1,899/night, timeandplace.com

15 of 21 Courtesy of Onefinestay

Rome

Nestled in the quiet Monti neighborhood of Rome, this high-ceilinged apartment features a bright, open kitchen; like the rest of the space, it’s filled with paintings and sculptures. From $264/night, onefinestay.com

16 of 21 © The Thinking Traveller

Puglia

The kitchen at Trullo Rosmarino villa in Martina Franca centers around a beautiful custom-built wooden island for communal cooking and entertaining. $4,605–10,907/week, thethinkingtraveller.com

17 of 21 © The Thinking Traveller

Sicily

Baia dei Turchi, a seaside villa in Brucoli just north of Syracuse, has a fully functioning Turkish bath—but this sunlight-dappled kitchen might be the star of the show. $6,478–14,586/week, thethinkingtraveller.com

18 of 21 © The Thinking Traveller

Ionian Islands

The villa at Penio in Greece’s Ionian Islands has a sunlit kitchen perched on the south shore of the island of Lefkada. $5,575–11,546/week, thethinkingtraveller.com

19 of 21 © Airbnb

Marrakech

This palatial property’s light-filled kitchen is modern with classic Moroccan design elements and dishware. From $321/night, airbnb.com

20 of 21 © Airbnb

Melbourne

This property in a posh suburb of Melbourne boasts a modern, white-marble kitchen with a view of the lush backyard and pool. From $1790/night, airbnb.com

21 of 21 © Airbnb

Kyoto

This historical Japanese home, located in the countryside outside Kyoto, has an in-floor hearth that can be used for traditional barbecue or optional cooking classes. From $460/night, airbnb.com

