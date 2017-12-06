Where to Find 9 of the Prettiest Holiday Pastries in Paris

Every holiday season, the pâtisseries of Paris rise to the occasion with fanciful and delicious treats. Whether it's updates on the classic Bûche de Noël or more subtle nods to the festive time of year, there's a sweet for everyone to enjoy. See a sampling of what top pastry chefs and chocolate-makers are turning out in Paris this December. And if you're not headed to Paris for the holidays, enjoy (or weep over) the tantalizing photos.

As much known for its elegant tea room flagship on Rue de Rivoli as their signature hot chocolate (Le Chocolat chaud l'Africain) and Le Mont Blanc, Angelina has been delighting Parisians and tourists alike for over a century. This holiday season, it has evoked the trimmings of a Christmas tree for its 2017 Angelina Signature Log, which is adorned in snowy white Italian meringue and finished with touches of gold leaf. You can also choose from Bûche de Noël options that pay homage to Angelina's iconic desserts ( and, yes, that includes the hot chocolate).

This year, Maison Kayser is offering a wide variety of holiday classics, from gingerbread men to marzipan-stuffed stollen to panettone. But come December 23, a special Bûche de Noël will be offered only until December 30th. Le Temps des Tsarines is the limited edition offering this season with crispy hazelnuts, creamy lemon and a mousse flavored with Thé Russe from Jardins d'Osmane, all decorated with white chocolate.

What better way to have a fashionably chic holiday dinner than to end with sweets from a collaboration between Hugo & Victor and agnès b.? Hugues Pouget, creator and chef of Hugo & Victor, created a recipe around the designer's favorite gooseberries along with collectible notebooks filled with delicious chocolates (including exclusive lemon-yellow caramel, hazelnut almond praline and a nougatine praline). The traditional log combines lemon and currants along with decorative stars guaranteed to make any evening festive.

Chestnuts are a holiday perennial flavor favorite, and Jacques Genin is serving his more than one way. Start with a Marrons Glacé, a confection originating from southern France/northern Italy, where a chestnut is candied with sugar syrup. Either try it on its own or enjoy it on a Bûche au Marrons, which combines dacquoise of hazelnuts and praline with chestnuts incorporated in four different ways.

Laurent Fau for L’Eclair de Génie

Add a kick of color to your holiday with the rainbow-hued options from L'Éclair du Génie. Start with the special L'éclair du Noel, which is filled with lime cheesecake mousse and raspberry confit under a striped cover (or get the box of 10 minis in colors like fuchsia and orange). Alternatively, choose the seven chocolate dwarves to join your holiday celebration.

Ladurée

With thoughts of a snowy holiday in mind, head of patisserie creation Claire Heitzler came up with a Céleste yule log that can be enjoyed individually or with a group. The crispy hazelnut and almond biscuit is topped with layers of hazelnut and decorated with white chocolate stars. And, of course, Ladurée is offering a festive twist on its beloved macarons, with a special hazelnut option and midnight blue gift boxes festooned with Christmas ornaments.

A fairy tale comes to life this holiday at Lenôtre, with a white yule log inspired by the work of artist Marianne Guély, whose signature can be found on the box. The "Enchanted Forest Cake" is a feast for hazelnut lovers from the praline filled with hazelnuts to the ribbon of hazelnut caramel running through the center. Guy Krenzer and his team of pastry chefs wanted to create a log that was equally appealing to adults and children, and even offer a rum crème anglaise on the side to allow for personal taste.

Whether you are coming to Pierre Hermé for the fantastical macaron flavors or for the delicately created tartes, your senses are tingling before you even walk through the doors. For this holiday season, you can choose between the four different yule logs ranging from the Bûche Infinement Pamplemousse, which focuses on tart grapefruit, to Bûche Glacée Miléna, which combines mint ice cream with a red fruit sorbet for a surprising frozen treat. And for the macarons, you can sample everything from Caviar Petrossian to chocolate and foie gras to raspberry and gingerbread spices.

Need a more whimsical take on the holidays? Yann Couvreur has taken his signature fox motif and turned it into chocolates and shaped mousses that are as charming as they are delicious. With flavor combinations like mango and coriander paired with fleur de sel almond, they are also sophisticated — and dare we say it, sly like a fox?