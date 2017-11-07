The Bronx Is Having a Restaurant Week, And We Can't Decide Where to Eat First

From the old-world charm of the Arthur Avenue Market to a borough-wide array of global cooking that would take years to master, right on down to that happening scene in the furthest reaches of the South Bronx, New York's realest borough offers an embarrassment of culinary riches. In most cities, the food of The Bronx would be endlessly celebrated; in parochial (and, to be fair, spoiled for choice) New York City, The Bronx must still content itself with the occasional pat on the back.

When Michelin released its findings for their latest New York guide, The Bronx performed admirably well, considering just how much of its culinary prowess remains unappreciated outside of the borough—inspectors awarded Bib Gourmand status to seven restaurants, focusing in particular on the borough's Mexican scene, which, awards or no awards, is a tasty clapback at those who persist in decrying New York as a Mexican food desert.

Curious to make the leap? Now's the perfect time—through November 17, the local tourism council (yes, The Bronx has a tourist office) is throwing its 7th Annual Savor The Bronx event, a borough-wide restaurant week of sorts that offers a wide range of enticements to get you to come up (or down) and sample some of its most popular places to eat and drink. Some places are doing prix-fixe menus (there's no set price, but $20.17 is typical for dinner, lunch is much cheaper), others are offering across-the-board discounts, typically 15 percent per check, before drinks, tax and tip.

As far as options go, you've got a wealth of them—more than 40 restaurants, breweries and nightspots are participating in 2017, including Chef Ramon Perez' acclaimed Havana Café, the well-regarded Bronx Brewery, as well as Ceetay, a happening sushi spot at the heart of the borough's hippest strip.

For more information on participating venues for 2017 and their individual offers, visit ilovethebronx.com.