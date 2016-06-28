Authentic Cuban and the Best Calzone Of Your Life: Brad Kilgore’s Guide to Miami

For Cuban fare to go, Las Olas Café

“You have to try all the empanadas they have and might as well throw a pan con bistec in while you’re at it. And though all three of their salsas are great, the hotter red one is my go to.” 644 6th St. lasolascafesb.com

For the best seafood with a view, Keys Fisheries Restaurant

“Here, you can see the most beautiful sunset in the world while grabbing a bite at one of my favorite spots in the Keys.” 3502 Gulfview Ave. keysfisheries.com

For a taste of a real New York pizzeria, Lucali

“At Lucali, you’ll find the biggest and best calzone of your life. It’s really a place you should go with a group of friends.” 1930 Bay Rd. lucali.com

For fried chicken, Krispy Krunchy Chicken

“If you find yourself out late night, the best fried chicken in the city is the Krispy Krunchy on Washington Ave. There is usually a line but it’s worth it and definitely lives up to its name.” 1359 Washington Ave. krispykrunchy.com

For a boozy brunch, La Mar

“If you want a little flare to spice up your weekend afternoon with all you can drink piscos and the eclectic spread of Peruvian and Japanese flavors, La Mar, headed by Diego Oka, is the way to go.” 500 Brickell Key Dr. mandarinoriental.com