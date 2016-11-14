The White on Rice Couple Go to Quebec City

Forget, Montreal. (Except not really, because Montreal is great.) When choosing among Canada’s many wonderful cities last winter, the answer was simple for Diane Cu and Todd Porter, the couple behind the White on Rice Couple blog: The cobblestone-lined, French-flowing Quebec City.

“We wished it had snowed because it would have been like a European winter wonderland,” Cu says. “But we heard so many great things about Quebec City and it's perfect to visit anytime, especially to check out its culinary scene.”

The two gave us the rundown of their favorite restaurants (and hotel recommendations), should you follow their lead.

Eat

Champlain Restaurant “Every dish had such amazing textures and flavors. And the service was impeccable. We would recommend the arctic char, duck breast and pretty much anything on their cheese and dessert menus.”

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu-Porter

1608 “We’ve tasted and watched cocktails made all around the world, and Jean-Félix Desfossés’s commitment to excellence in every step of preparation and ingredient selection was inspiring. He truly made mixology look like art, and the drinks were wonderful. Plus, watching Jean-Felix make hand-carved ice balls was mesmerizing.”

IX Pour Bistro “Everything about this small restaurant was life-changing. The fois gras dessert was the most incredible dessert we ever had.”

Chocolats Favouri “Of course, everyone loves chocolate, so this is a must-see and must-taste. The bar for chocolate dip soft-serve cones is such a treat—it made us feel like kids again.”

Shop

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu-Porter

Quebec Farmers Market “Alexi Jegou, the chef behind Champlain Restaurant, took us on his usual trip to the market to buy ingredients for the restaurant, and we learned about what produce is available in winter (not much!) and all the different regional ice wines.”

Stay

Fairmont Le Château Frontenac “The architecture is gorgeous, with a historical nod to Renaissance design. But the view from our room was the best part, overlooking the St. Lawrence River. Plus, strolling the cobblestone streets with quaint shops was like being in Europe without actually being in Europe.”