Best Restaurants in Mexico City

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Enterprising and exciting, colorful and chaotic, Mexico City—or Distrito Federal (DF) as it’s known locally—has recently established itself as one of the world’s most exciting culinary destinations. Comprised of 16 colonias, or neighborhoods, each with its own distinct personality and flavor, the city is home to an eclectic mix of fantastic restaurants that draw upon its diverse culinary traditions and influences. From the five-star fare found at Enrique Olvera’s Pujol to the street-inspired eats of Quintonil, these 20 restaurants are serving up some of the best food in Mexico City right now—be it high-concept contemporary gastronomy or traditional Mexican fare. —Michelle Gross