Where to Drink and Eat in São Paulo’s Pinheiros Neighborhood

Located in São Paulo’s west zone, Pinheiros is one of the city’s hippest neighborhoods and often draws comparisons to Brooklyn's Williamsburg and Bushwick. However, unlike neighboring Vila Madalena, the city's longtime hub for restaurants and bars, Pinheiros is relatively new to the scene, and became increasingly popular after a new metro stop opened in the neighborhood in 2013. Since then, restaurants and bars have transformed the area from what was once a very working class and somewhat dangerous part of the west zone into one of São Paulo's newest epicenters for nightlife. Here’s our guide for where to drink and eat in Pinheiros.

Boteco Paramount

One of the great joys of bar hopping in Brazil is drinking on the street at botecos—small bar/café hybrids—that overflow with Paulistanos and Paulistanas over the course of the night. Boteco Paramount is one of the most popular in Pinheiros, specializing in a wide range of cocktails, from American classics like Manhattans and Old Fashioneds to local favorites like Caipirinhas, Caipivodkas and Sakerinhas. Additionally, Paramount is known for it’s plethora of fried snacks, like their bolinhos de abóbora com camarão, or fried pumpkin and shrimp croquettes, which you should definitely not miss.

Rua dos Pinheiros, 1179

Fast Berlin

Every neighborhood needs a good German beer hall and Fast Berlin is the go-to for Pinheiros residents. Specializing in German street food, like sausages, sauerkraut and burgers, Fast Berlin offers a wide range of German beers, served in bottles, pints and mega-sized steins. If you’re spending the night bar hopping around Pinheiros, Fast Berlin is a great place to start, to both enjoy a few beers and lay a base layer of food for the night ahead.

Rua Mourato Coelho, 24

Bar Do Urso

hard working days 🐻🍺 A post shared by diogo carvalho ® (@diogoreal) on Jul 6, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Brazil is definitely a beer-drinking country. However, until recently it was hard to find anything besides the classic pilsner-style lagers that mega-brands like Brahma and Antarctica produced. Now, though, small beer-focused bars, like Pinheiros’ Bar Do Urso (Bear Bar), provide a wider range of beers to meet the growing demand. All of Bar Do Urso’s beers come from the micro-brewery Cervejaria Colorado in Ribeirão Preto, located three hours northwest of São Paulo. Bar Do Urso rotates their taps regularly, but routinely offers an IPA, pale ale, wheat, pilsen and some kind of fruit beer and, while they don’t serve food, you’re welcome to order a meal from any neighboring restaurant and enjoy it on-site.

Rua Mourato Coelho, 23

Pitico

Amanhã tem churrasco no almoço do Pitico até às 15h, além do nosso cardápio tradicional. E tem curry japonês no @restaurantemica ! A post shared by Pitico (@piticofalafel) on Jun 29, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

For a more enclosed experience, Pitico is the Pinheiros bar to take some time to relax at. The hybrid indoor-outdoor bar is located amongst plants and trees and seating is beach chairs only, which gives Pitico a transportive vibe that you just can't find anywhere else in Pinheiros. Pitico also has a kitchen on site with a rotating menu that specializes in Middle Eastern fare like falafel, kofta and kebabs.

Rua Guaicuí, 61

Guarita Bar

Para quem curte uma calçada: barris para apoiar as bebidas e aproveitar a noite lá fora! Aliás, todos nossos móveis podem ser comprados no @guarita_industrial 🔨 A post shared by GUARITA (@guaritabar) on May 11, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

There a ton of cocktail bars in Pinheiros, but Guarita is often considered the best by locals. The cozy bar offers a range of libations; ranging from new takes on classics like the Caipirinha and Negroni to house cocktails like the Guardian Fizz, made with vodka, citrus, ginger and mint. If you’re looking for something completely unique, the Guarita staff is eager to customize a drink to your own tastes as well with their bartender’s choice. On top of their excellent drink selection, Guarita also offers a full menu of pizzas, pasteis (Brazil’s version of the empanada) and bolovos (Brazil’s take on the Scotch egg).

Rua Simão Álvares, 952

Rinconcito Peruano

Eis que Pinheiros fica perfeito. A post shared by Fabiana Horta (@fabshorta) on May 25, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

Brazil isn’t known for its ceviche, but Rinconcito Peruano, a super popular local chain of cevicherias, is certainly changing that. Paulistanos and Paulistanas waited in line for hours at their original hole-in-the-wall location in São Paulo’s Centro district. However, Rinconcito Peruano has since opened a number of additional locations, including their Pinheiros location, which is the newest and largest in the city. Their orders of ceviche come in three sizes, with the large being enough to feed a small family (or a few drunk friends). Make sure to order a chicha morada, a traditional Peruvian drink made from purple corn, as well, both because it’s delicious and, depending where you are in your night, it also might be good to drink something alcohol-free.

Rua dos Pinheiros, 832

Noname Boteco

Noname beach! #noname #nonamepraia #saopaulo #pinheiros #boteco #bar #cocktail #draftbeer #whateveryoucallit A post shared by NONAME BOTECO (@nonameboteco) on Mar 21, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

If there’s one bar that acts as a magnet in Pinheiros for late night drinkers, it’s Noname. Sure, it might a little dirty, a little too loud and drunk people are constantly overflowing out onto the sidewalk, but this boteco is now a go-to destination for locals, especially chefs, and visitors alike. Surprisingly, they also offer a solid range of bar snacks, like chili dogs and dadinhos de tapioca, a fried snack made from tapioca and cheese, that pair perfectly with their long list of beers and cocktails. Should Noname be too crowded, you can always visit their sister bar to the left called Bar Do Lado, or “bar next door.”

Rua dos Pinheiros, 585