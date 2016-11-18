4 Great Beach Bars in Anguilla

No place nails beach-bar vibes like this petite island. Here are four laid-back spots we love.  

Laura Begley Bloom
November 18, 2016

Johnno's

Known for its grilled whole snapper and prime location in  the heart of Sandy Ground,  as well as live music on Sundays, when everybody seems to stop by. johnnosatpricklypear.com. 

Sandy Island

Accessible  by private boat or a $10  local shuttle from Sandy Ground beach, this island bar is  famous for its tropical drinks. mysandyisland.com.

Elvis' Beach Bar

A 16-foot boat serves as the bar at this popular spot. And, yes, Elvis (the owner) is usually in the building, elvisbeachbar.org. 

Scilly Cay 

Also located on its own island, just a couple of minutes offshore. Try the grilled crayfish and lobster. scillycay anguilla.com.

