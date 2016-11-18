4 Great Beach Bars in Anguilla

Johnno's

Known for its grilled whole snapper and prime location in the heart of Sandy Ground, as well as live music on Sundays, when everybody seems to stop by. johnnosatpricklypear.com.

Sandy Island

Accessible by private boat or a $10 local shuttle from Sandy Ground beach, this island bar is famous for its tropical drinks. mysandyisland.com.

Elvis' Beach Bar

A 16-foot boat serves as the bar at this popular spot. And, yes, Elvis (the owner) is usually in the building, elvisbeachbar.org.

Scilly Cay

Also located on its own island, just a couple of minutes offshore. Try the grilled crayfish and lobster. scillycay anguilla.com.