The Best New Bars in New Orleans

Many of the best bars in New Orleans are the very, very oldest — the historic French 75 Bar, Sazerac Bar, Old Absinthe House. But this city that loves its drink always has new venues in the works. Here are some of the best to open in recent months.

Effervescence

Who can resist some sparkling? This Rampart Street bar, just opened in March, is all about the bubbles — 18 by the glass, 90 more by the bottle, Prosecco on tap, wine flights for those hoping to sample. (Plus still wines and liquor, for those not inclined to imbibe sparkling all night.) Outdoor seating and a sophisticated small-plates menu add to the appeal.

Monkey Board

While the newly opened CBD boutique hotel, The Troubadour, has three compelling drinking destinations — including Petit Lion, with an excellent modern bistro-style menu, and the Lobby Lounge — the rooftop Monkey Board is the true standout bar. With a killer happy hour, monthly-rotating frozen cocktails, and DJs most nights of the week, it’s an obvious party destination. And if you’re feeling peckish after a few rounds, a fried chicken sandwich with Duke’s mayo and a bag of Zapp’s will tide you over for another.

Santos

No matter how impressive their mixology chops, bartenders tend to love stripped-down joints, with cold beer, good times, and an anything-goes vibe. That’s the idea behind Santos, newly opened in the French Quarter, from the owner of industry favorite The Saint — an every-night party, with karaoke, darkwave dance nights, and more.

Hot Tin

Atop the newly refurbished Pontchartrain Hotel in the Lower Garden District, Hot Tin has the best of both worlds: A fully enclosed bar and lounge (best when the inevitable thunderstorms strike), with glass doors that open out onto a spacious balcony boasting a 270-degree view of Downtown and the Mississippi. Inside, Hot Tin is styled like a wildly eclectic 1940s artist’s loft, featuring crowd-pleasing drinks like the Skyliner (with honeysuckle vodka, grapefruit, lime, and Campari).

Three Muses Maple

The team behind Frenchmen Street favorite Three Muses has opened their second destination Uptown, with equally compelling cocktails, bites, and nightly live music. As the bands play, peruse the menu of inventive but easy-to-love drinks, like the Mamma’s Little Helper (frozen sangria with ginger and matcha) or the Electric Park (a whiskey sour with Greek liqueur, grapefruit, honey, and celery shrub).