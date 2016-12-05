Top 10 Caribbean Beach Bars

Jamaica

3 Dives Jerk Centre is an open-air cliff-top shack with spectacular Caribbean views. Be prepared to shift to island time as you wait for grilled lobster in garlic butter and jerk chicken smothered in spicy “granny sauce.” Help yourself from a cooler loaded with Red Stripe. maherconsulting.com/3dives

Mexico

The Blue Parros it an iconic and enduring hangout that hosts nightly fire shows on the sand. A tip: If you want to enjoy your margarita in peace, go early in the day. blueparrotplaya.com

You wouldn’t expect to find a bar like The Beach Shack at a luxury resort like the Banyan Tree Mayakoba. But there it is, right on the sand: a thatched desert-island fantasy that serves the most perfect margaritas. banyantree.com.

St. Bart's

Owned by French tennis legend Yannick Noah, Do Brazil is a sexy open-air restaurant and bar set right on Shell Beach, a crescent of sand covered with (you guessed it) seashells. Order the wahoo tataki and a mojito and prepare for some of the best people-watching on the planet. dobrazil.com.

Anguilla

On an island that’s legendary for its beach-bar culture, Uncle Ernie’s is an institution: a pastel-painted shack where barefoot travelers and dreadlocked locals sit at tables on the sand, indulging in spicy ribs and rum punch. uncleerniesbeachbar.com.

If you love reggae, you’ll fall head over heels for Dune Preserve, a ramshackle bar owned by Bankie Banx, a.k.a. Anguilla’s Bob Dylan. Order a shot of Duneshine, the signature fermented ginger drink—we’re not responsible for what happens next. bankiebanx.net.

Barbados

Ju Ju’s Beach Bar is hard to find—and that’s just how the regulars like it. A quintessential Bajan rum bar, it’s set in a simple wooden chattel house right on Alleynes Beach (though everyone calls it Ju Ju’s beach). After a lunch of grilled flying fish, snorkel with the giant turtles right offshore, then stick around for mango daiquiris and an amazing sunset. facebook.com/jujusbarbados.

Dominican Republic

Tucked into a sandy cove on the golden sands of Playa Grande is Amanera’s Club de Playa. After a day of kite surfing, relax in a hammock under the coconut palms and order hand-kneaded fresh maize tortillas stuffed with fillings like Baja-style fish and roasted pineapple, and a passion-fruit caipirinha or three.

Grand Cayman

The Wreck Bar & Grill at the Rum Point Club, a castaway spot with colorful picnic tables under casuarina trees, is a short boat ride from Seven Mile Beach. Grab a mudslide, settle into a lounge chair and call it a day. rumpointclub.com.

Grenadines

The tiny nearby Tamarind Beach Bar is a thatched slice of paradise serving potent rum punches. Farther afield on Mustique is one of the most famous beach bars in the world, the Balinese-style Basil’s Bar, frequented over the years by everyone from David Bowie to Prince William. tamarindbeachhotel.com; basilsbar.com.