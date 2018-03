After seven years as the pastry chef running Balthazar Bakery’s wholesale production, Pat O’Malley knew how to create an incredible croissant — but he could never serve it fresh. So at his Philadelphia eatery Hungry Pigeon, he bakes off croissants that don’t journey anywhere farther than the pastry case. “After years seeing all the beautiful products boxed up, put on cold trucks, and shipped all over the city, it's really satisfying to be able to serve a great croissant that still has some of the warmth and life left in it from when it was initially baked.” Generally sticking to the basics, O’Malley creates pain au chocolat, almond croissants, and ham and cheese — simple croissants that showcase the pastry itself.