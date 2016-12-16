Sai Ying Pun: Hong Kong's Buzziest Hood

Three of Hong Kong's trendiest new restaurants.
It all started with Sheung Wan, Hong Kong’s bohemian nerve center, where pioneering restaurants like Yardbird set up shop. Now that energy is creeping westward to the Sai Ying Pun neighborhood, a former red-light district and the beating heart of the city’s restaurant boom. “There’s a trendy–meets–old–Hong Kong vibe, sophisticated but not overly fancy,” says Mandy Lee, the HK-based blogger and cult Instagrammer behind Lady & Pups. Here she reveals three of her can’t-miss favorites.
Fish School
David Lai, an alum of Alain Ducasse, hints at Hong Kong’s roots as a fishing village at this cozy new hangout. He works sustainable seafood into dishes like housemade cuttlefish tagliatelle and paella studded with crab.
Rhoda
This is a personal venture for British chef Nate Green: The restaurant is named after his grandmother, and his brother picks the wines. The focus is wood-fired cooking, with dishes like octopus and chorizo coming off the charcoal grill.
Kaum
This Indonesian import (pictured above) brings an eclectic, laid-back lounge and traditional island food from chef Antoine Audran to the nabe. Look for Javanese prawn and mackerel dumplings and roast lamb perfumed with nutmeg.