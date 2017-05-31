The Best Cocktail Bars in Singapore

Some cocktail bars have something for everyone; others aspire to groundbreaking creativity and mold-breaking experimentation. Operation Dagger, opened in 2014 by Luke Whearty and Aki Nishikura, is one of the latter. Eschewing major spirit brands — “We look to distill and ferment basically everything in house,” says Whearty — drinks on their menus are listed by prominent flavors, rather than base spirit or ingredients. “This way, people choose their drink based on flavors they like, rather than preconceived bias towards certain spirits.” The bar also aims to be a leader in sustainability, growing herbs from a rooftop garden and repurposing ingredients as much as possible. Their former bestseller “Hot & Cold” exemplifies Operation Dagger’s style: loosely based on a piña colada, it stars from a base of blanco tequila, infused sous vide with pineapple and lavender, shaken up with fresh pineapple, lime and agave — then garnished with a hot white chocolate and coconut foam. “The customer drinks through the hot foam to get the chilled drink underneath.” operationdagger.com