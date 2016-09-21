Anthony Bourdain Wears a Disguise to Eat at Popeye's

King of F-ing Everything Anthony Bourdain took to Reddit yesterday to promote season two of his online docu-series Raw Craft and, as expected, his no-hold-barred AMA revealed plenty of fun facts about the celebrity chef. Here are the six best (and most surprising) revelations from the public forum.

Basically, Bourdain will eat anything you give him: "I think it's my duty as a guest to always accept when my host is offering a good thing. When people are expressing themselves by what they offer, I feel it's my duty to if necessary take one for the team. It's what I call a "grandma rule"; I may not like grandma's turkey, but I'm in grandma's house, I'm gonna eat it. And I'm gonna smile and say I like it. I think that's just good manners."

His ultimate comfort food? I think we can all relate. "I have an unholy and guilty attraction to fast-food macaroni and cheese. During the morning I get these horrendous cravings for Popeye's mac and cheese, and, uh, I will often disguise myself to try to slip into Popeyes. Or in a pinch, I will even go to the Colonel. There, I admit it. And I'm always recognized."

No surprise, he has a lot of pet peeves when it comes to food trends. Like pumpkin spice: "I would like to see the pumpkin spice craze drowned in its own blood. Quickly." Juice cleanses: "Juice—I don't understand the juice cleanse. I mean, if you've ever had a colonoscopy, the doctor gives you something that will cleanse you right quick, so I don't really understand juice cleanses." And fake celiacs: "I believe celiac disease is a very serious ailment, and if you're diagnosed with it, I'm pleased that there are now gluten-free options, but these people who are treating gluten as, you know, an equivalent of Al Qaeda are worrying to me."

He wears a disguise to eat at Popeye's. "I have an unholy and guilty attraction to fast-food macaroni and cheese. During the morning I get these horrendous cravings for Popeye’s mac and cheese, and, uh, I will often disguise myself to try to slip into Popeyes. Or in a pinch I will even go to the Colonel. There, I admit it. And I’m always recognized. I hate Twitter, because immediately they take a picture of me holding the evidence in my hand. It’s like getting caught coming out of a porn shop with a video in your arms. Very embarrassing."

On his favorite sandwich spots in the world: "The sandwiches I crave most when I'm abroad are a pastrami on rye from Pastrami Queen, in New York. They do a sandwich at the restaurant at the Ace Hotel that is insanely delicious. It's this super crispy thin Sardinian style flat bread smeared with butter, chilis, and Bottarga, which is like salted tuna or mullet eggs. Doesn't sound so good but man it's good, especially with a cold beer. If that doesn't sound good to you, you're always safe with a great pastrami sandwich. We do it best in New York."

Greatest geographical fear? "I would like to overcome my childhood-born phobia of Switzerland at some point. You'll notice I've never done a show there. I have a deep neurotic fear of haunting vistas, you know, like a mural of Lake Geneva with snow capped peaks and yodelers, or those dogs with the barrels under their neck. I'm frightened of all things Swiss, and I'm trying to overcome that. Working on it, and I hope to do a show there at some point."