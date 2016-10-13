10 Ways To Go Big in Dubai, the Modern 'Metroasis'

The Madinat Jumeirah is a spectacular resort set on a sandy, private beach. Comprised of multiple hotels, villas, and over 40 restaurants and bars, this stunning compound is so comprehensive that you really never have to leave its vast, lushly landscaped grounds. In fact, they'll transport you anywhere over their own network of waterways by abra (boat). That includes every place on the premises, from their first-class fitness facility to an actual water park (Wild Wadi), and even a traditional souk (marketplace). The centerpiece hotel is the opulent Jumeirah Al Qasr, whose luxurious rooms come with scenic water views and exemplary service.

Do not miss their Grand Friday Brunch, a four-hour, all-you-can-eat-and-drink extravaganza that brings together cuisines from the world over (try seared foie gras, roasted duck rolled in a soft tortilla, and braised Korean short ribs, among over a hundred other choices), accompanied by free-flowing cocktails, from handmade mojitos to Moscow mules. It feels like a party that gets progressively more rockin' as closing time approaches.

If you're in the mood for meat, check out The Hide restaurant, which highlights beef from Ireland, Spain, and the U.S., plus an impressive global wine list, as well as killer beer-battered fries, duck-fat-rubbed bread hot from the oven, and a s'mores sundae that won't hurt you either.